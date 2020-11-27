Thompson, Alma



December 5, 1931 - November 22, 2020



Preceded in death by loving husband, Paul; sister, Nila; niece, Rhea. Survived by children, Pat (Eric) Johnson and Greg (Poppy) Thompson; grandchildren, Colin (Via) and Shelby Thompson; great-grandchildren, Tessa and Bruce Thompson; brother, Darrell (Judy) Darling; nieces, nephews, and cousins.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Monday, November 30, at 10am at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, send memorials in Alma's name to Salvation Army Omaha Citadel Church (3738 Cuming St, Omaha, NE 68131).



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.