Alta L. "Jinx" Cleaver
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Cleaver, Alta L. "Jinx"

January 31, 1928 - September 11, 2021

Survived by her daughters: Michelle Cleaver and Melanie Cleaver Cress (Bill); five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

Preceded by her parents; her husband, Ora E. "Jack" Cleaver; daughter, Starla Cleaver; and sisters: Marguritte, Mary, and Betty.

SERVICES: 2pm Wednesday, September 15, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. Private Inurnment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Sep
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Melanie, Michelle and family. I´m so sorry to hear of the passing of your mom. I remember meeting her many....many years ago. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Just know I´m thinking of you during this difficult time. Love Robin
Robin Benash
September 13, 2021
