Summers, Alta M.April 5, 1931 - March 6, 2021Preceded in death by husband, Billy; sisters, Bonnie Jones and Alice Demaree; brother, R. Stewart Jones. Survived by sons, Marty (Jen) and Brian Summers (Jean); daughter-in-law, Ann Dieckgrafe; grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren and Ashley Summers.CELEBRATION OF ALTA'S LIFE: Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11am at Braman Mortuary (72nd Street Chapel). For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171