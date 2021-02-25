Trailer, Alva A. (Albert)



June 9, 1919 - January 26, 2021



Peacefully passed away after a brief illness 101 years. She was born in Ainsworth, NE and at age 18 moved to Omaha, NE, working in a bomber plant during WWII.



She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, William G. Trailer whom she met in Omaha, her parents Otto and Alma Albert, 3 brothers, Duke, Rex and Waco Albert.



She is survived by her two sons, William (Bill) A. Trailer and Martin A. Trailer both of San Diego, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Alva was a devoted wife and mother with a strong Christian faith. The family moved to San Diego, CA in 1962 with many friends and family in Omaha.



She will be laid to rest with her husband at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego on February 26, 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1376 Felspar Street, San Diego, CA 92109. Please note "In Memory of Alva Trailer" in the memo.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 25, 2021.