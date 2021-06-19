Menu
Alvin Wayne French
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
French, Alvin Wayne

March 11, 1928 - June 16, 2021

Wayne is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; children: Janet Pelzer (Gretna), Becky Beck (Papillion), Allen (Anne) French (Olathe), John Milota (son in law) Omaha, Donna (Jeff) Bryan (Fort Calhoun), Jane (Alan) Bailey (Springfield); 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Wayne was welcomed home by his parents: Irl and Lona French; spouse Nyla Ekstrum; 2 brothers, 3 sisters; daughter, Debra Milota; and great-grandson, Reece Robert Bloom.

VISITATION: Sunday at Mortuary 2-4pm.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday at Mortuary 11am. Interment: Springfield Cemetery, Springfield NE.

Memorials suggested to Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Hillcrest Hospice, Nebraska Youth Camp - Kearney.

KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY

441 No Washington Street

Papillion NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
NE
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham
June 22, 2021
Tanya, Valery and Paul Burak
June 20, 2021
