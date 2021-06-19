French, Alvin WayneMarch 11, 1928 - June 16, 2021Wayne is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; children: Janet Pelzer (Gretna), Becky Beck (Papillion), Allen (Anne) French (Olathe), John Milota (son in law) Omaha, Donna (Jeff) Bryan (Fort Calhoun), Jane (Alan) Bailey (Springfield); 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Wayne was welcomed home by his parents: Irl and Lona French; spouse Nyla Ekstrum; 2 brothers, 3 sisters; daughter, Debra Milota; and great-grandson, Reece Robert Bloom.VISITATION: Sunday at Mortuary 2-4pm.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday at Mortuary 11am. Interment: Springfield Cemetery, Springfield NE.Memorials suggested to Springfield Volunteer Fire Department, Hillcrest Hospice, Nebraska Youth Camp - Kearney.KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington StreetPapillion NE | 402-339-3232