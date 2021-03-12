So sorry to hear this. Your dad was an awesome person. He was always there for whoever needed his help. He will be missed by many. I hope you can look at all the great times you and your dad were together. Embrace the joy and let go of the pain. I know how difficult it is but you will get past this and you will see he actually hasn´t left you. He went where he is able to watch over you all. Love to all

Jeri Petty March 12, 2021