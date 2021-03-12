Menu
Alvin E. "Putt-Putt" Sullivan
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Sullivan, Alvin E. "Putt-Putt"

February 20, 1938 - March 8, 2021

Age 83. Preceded in death by mother and step-father, Stella Francois Tobler and Dean Tobler; father, Alvin James Sullivan; sisters, Tootie Sullivan, Jo Smolczyk. Survived by wife of 58½ years, Mary; children, Pam Wyzykowski, Scott Sullivan (Nancy) and Lisa Gue (Bob); 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Grant; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, March 14th, 3-5pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines: Monday, March 15th, 11am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Sullivan obituary. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: Army National Guard. Memorials suggested to Disabled American Veterans or www.dav.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Mar
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Al was a great friend to my parents, Wyatt and Jan Ramsey. They bowled together, shared plenty of restaurant stories back and forth between Stella's and LaHacienda. I'll never forget the story my father shared about Al taking them (mom, dad, Tom, and Linda) to the airport. Al called before picking them up, in a muffled voice and said he was the airlines and the flight was canceled. lol. He knew how much they wanted to go! What a jokester! Al will be missed, he was a great gift to all of us!
Denise Trout
March 15, 2021
Michelle and Tom Shields
March 15, 2021
Mo and Jerry Lampe
March 14, 2021
Mary , So Sorry for your loss. Judy and Angela Your Neighbor
Judy Blum
March 12, 2021
A great brother-in-law. He will be re-united with my wife and other family members.
Francis Marso
March 12, 2021
So sorry to hear this. Your dad was an awesome person. He was always there for whoever needed his help. He will be missed by many. I hope you can look at all the great times you and your dad were together. Embrace the joy and let go of the pain. I know how difficult it is but you will get past this and you will see he actually hasn´t left you. He went where he is able to watch over you all. Love to all
Jeri Petty
March 12, 2021
Mary, I am so sorry for the loss your family is feeling. Al was a great caring person. He leaves many memories. I remember those golf outings, they seem so long ago. My prayers are with you and your family.
Debi Rowe
March 12, 2021
