Sullivan, Alvin E. "Putt-Putt"
February 20, 1938 - March 8, 2021
Age 83. Preceded in death by mother and step-father, Stella Francois Tobler and Dean Tobler; father, Alvin James Sullivan; sisters, Tootie Sullivan, Jo Smolczyk. Survived by wife of 58½ years, Mary; children, Pam Wyzykowski, Scott Sullivan (Nancy) and Lisa Gue (Bob); 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Grant; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Sunday, March 14th, 3-5pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE following CDC guidelines: Monday, March 15th, 11am, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Sullivan obituary. Inurnment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors: Army National Guard. Memorials suggested to Disabled American Veterans or www.dav.org
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2021.