Alvin Wayne VanWart
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
National Cremation
3261 Us Highway 441/27 #E-2
Fruitland Park, FL
VanWart, Alvin Wayne

September 19, 1931 - June 25, 2021

Age 89 of The Villages, FL. Passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Alvin was born in Julesburg, CO and grew up in North Platte, NE. After High School graduation in 1951, he joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War in the K-9 Corps. Alvin was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for 34 years. During his free time he umpired softball and baseball games, as well as being an avid fisherman and hunter. Upon retirement from the railroad he joined the VFW #2503 Honor Guard, reaching the rank of Captain.

Alvin and Norita enjoyed traveling. They wintered for 12 years in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. In 2007 Alvin and Norita settled permanently in The Villages to be near family.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 62 years Norita; son, Kevin (Robin); and grandchildren, Jacob (Emily), Joseph, Rachel and Rebecca; as well as his sister, Rosezetta Rickson of North Platte, NE.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

NATIONAL CREMATION SOCIETY - Fruitland Park

The Villages, FL 352-728-0093

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
Norita, so sorry to read the sad news of Alvins´s passing. I was thinking of you today and found this sad news. My thoughts are with you and your family during this difficult time. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy for your loss. Edith Kortus
Edith J Kortus
Other
July 29, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden Wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham
Other
July 5, 2021
I was very sorry to read about the death of Alvin. He was a very enjoyable person to be around while working at the U.P. shops. He was a gentleman and had many baseball stories to entertain us with to lighten the load of the day. I'll remember you and yours in my prayers to help you through this difficult time.
Michael OKeefe
Work
July 4, 2021
