VanWart, Alvin WayneSeptember 19, 1931 - June 25, 2021Age 89 of The Villages, FL. Passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Alvin was born in Julesburg, CO and grew up in North Platte, NE. After High School graduation in 1951, he joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War in the K-9 Corps. Alvin was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for 34 years. During his free time he umpired softball and baseball games, as well as being an avid fisherman and hunter. Upon retirement from the railroad he joined the VFW #2503 Honor Guard, reaching the rank of Captain.Alvin and Norita enjoyed traveling. They wintered for 12 years in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. In 2007 Alvin and Norita settled permanently in The Villages to be near family.Alvin is survived by his wife of 62 years Norita; son, Kevin (Robin); and grandchildren, Jacob (Emily), Joseph, Rachel and Rebecca; as well as his sister, Rosezetta Rickson of North Platte, NE.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.NATIONAL CREMATION SOCIETY - Fruitland ParkThe Villages, FL 352-728-0093