Alyverne E. Coopwood
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Coopwood, Alyverne E.

October 10, 1925 - October 21, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, October 27th from 12 Noon to 1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Oct
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
We love you
The Fullilove Family
October 25, 2020
Alyverne's kindness will never be forgotten.May your family all be blessed. Love, Betra
Betra Worthy
October 24, 2020
a loved one
October 24, 2020
We you
Walter and Joyce Fullilove
October 23, 2020