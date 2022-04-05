Schook, Amanda Kay
December 30, 1983 - March 31, 2022
Survived by husband Wesley; children: Harrison, Molly, and Violet; parents, Roland and Marlene Handley; siblings: John (Tara) Handley, Lisa (Jeremy) Wright, Wendy Handley, and Christopher (Ashley) Handley; and many other relatives and friends.
GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Friday, April 8, from 6-8pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave.).
CELEBRATION OF AMANDA'S LIFE: Saturday, April 9, at 11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Amanda's memory at a later date.
For more details, visit ww.bramanmortuary.com
.
BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.