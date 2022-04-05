Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amanda Kay Schook
1983 - 2022
BORN
1983
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 8 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Schook, Amanda Kay

December 30, 1983 - March 31, 2022

Survived by husband Wesley; children: Harrison, Molly, and Violet; parents, Roland and Marlene Handley; siblings: John (Tara) Handley, Lisa (Jeremy) Wright, Wendy Handley, and Christopher (Ashley) Handley; and many other relatives and friends.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Friday, April 8, from 6-8pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (13271 Millard Ave.).

CELEBRATION OF AMANDA'S LIFE: Saturday, April 9, at 11am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Amanda's memory at a later date.

For more details, visit ww.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
13271 Millard Ave., NE
Apr
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
13271 Millard Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.