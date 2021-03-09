Menu
Amber R. "Mahon" Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Thompson, Amber R. "Mahon"

June 2, 1982 - March 6, 2021

Preceded in death by niece Lenora Mahon; and grandparents, Richard and Rosalie Mass, and Richard and Helen Mahon. Survived by parents, Lori and Richard Mahon; brother, Jeremy (Kristina) Mahon; and nieces, Madeline, Myra and Benjamin Mahon.

SERVICES: Thursday, March 11, at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. VISITATION begins Wednesday, March 10, at the 72nd Street Chapel at 6pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Animal Rescue.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
10
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
11
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
NE
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Lori and family, My thoughts are with you all. Sending you lots of love with the strength and courage to guide you through this difficult time. I'm so sorry.
Nichole S.
March 10, 2021
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of God, friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17
D T
March 8, 2021
