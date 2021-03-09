Thompson, Amber R. "Mahon"
June 2, 1982 - March 6, 2021
Preceded in death by niece Lenora Mahon; and grandparents, Richard and Rosalie Mass, and Richard and Helen Mahon. Survived by parents, Lori and Richard Mahon; brother, Jeremy (Kristina) Mahon; and nieces, Madeline, Myra and Benjamin Mahon.
SERVICES: Thursday, March 11, at 10am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. VISITATION begins Wednesday, March 10, at the 72nd Street Chapel at 6pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Animal Rescue.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.