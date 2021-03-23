Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Amelianna Pauline Claire "Millie" Frederickson
FUNERAL HOME
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC
Frederickson, Amelianna Pauline Claire "Millie"

Gaffney, SC — Amelianna (Millie) Pauline Claire Frederickson, age 9, of 4107 Wilkinsville Highway, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Born in Omaha, NE, she was the daughter of Courtney Washington of Omaha, NE and Mary Frederickson of Gaffney. She was a student at Draytonville Elementary School, loved her family, arts, crafts and was of the Methodist faith.

Surviving in addition to her parents is a brother, Artaveon Frederickson of the home; two sisters, Akira Washington of Omaha, NE and Alazsia Frederickson of the home; maternal grandparents, Tom and Sheila Frederickson; paternal grandmother, Neressa Hill; aunts, Nina Clary (Andrew), Camarra Washington and Cheyenne Taute; uncles, Clarence Taute and Jason Frederickson (Alesia); numerous cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles, friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Leray Draine; and her maternal great-grandfather, Robert (Dick) Frederickson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Blakely Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at 3:30pm Friday, March 26, 2021, at Corinth Baptist Church with Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. The service will also be streamed on You Tube under Corinth Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the go fund me page, https//gofund.me/39ab30c0. The family will be at the residence. An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home

1047 Chesnee Hwy, Gaffney, SC 29341 | (864) 488-1141
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Funeral service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway, Gaffney, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sheila, Tom and Family, So sorry for your loss, our prayers are with you and your family.
Beverly Shimkus
March 26, 2021
Tom, Sheila, Mary , Nina and family, We were so very sorry to hear of the tragic passing of Millie. Sometimes life is not fair but we have to try and move forward. You are in our prayers. God Bless...Love Terry, Jackie, Travis and Caleb
Terry and Jackie Gruber
March 23, 2021
So very sorry for your loss Mary and family. I used to visit Akira at your home. Please know that you are in my prayers.
MaryAnn Schiefen
March 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results