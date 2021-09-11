Menu
Ames Everson
FUNERAL HOME
Loess Hills Funeral Home- Carson
420 S Oak St
Carson, IA
Everson, Ames

Age 65

Ames Everson, of Glenwood, IA passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2021, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA.

Ames was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew and Adam. Ames is survived by his wife, Netty of Glenwood, IA; daughter, Sarah (Robert) Escritt of Emerson, IA; son, Patrick (Manda) Everson of Omaha, NE; 2 grandchildren Grace and Savannah; siblings: Angela (Glen) Jordan of Casey, IA; Alan (JoAnne) Kephart of Louisville, NE; Aaron Hiatt (Jennifer) of Omaha, NE; Kimberly Davis of Lake City, IA; Evelyn Uhl of Council Bluffs, IA; other relatives.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, 11am, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson, IA. Burial will be in the Carson Cemetery. VISITATION will be held from 1–3pm on Sunday, Sept. 12th, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson, IA.

LOESS HILLS FUNERAL and CREMATION CENTER

Carson, IA | (712) 484-2283 | www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home- Carson
420 S Oak St, Carson, IA
Sep
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Loess Hills Funeral Home- Carson
420 S Oak St, Carson, IA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.