Murray, Amy
June 17, 1976 - December 23, 2021
Amy passed after a two and a half year battle with cancer. Survivors: husband Tim; children: daughters Payton and Samantha, and son Nathan; parents, Raymond and Lois Mueller Jr.; sister, Cheryl (Paul) Hasty; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Janice Murray; brother-in-law, Ted (Julie) Murray; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, December 27, at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church in Blair. GRAVESIDE SERVICES to follow in the Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, December 26, family receiving friends 12-2pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S. 17th Street Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 25, 2021.