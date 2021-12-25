Menu
Amy Murray
1975 - 2021
BORN
1975
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
Murray, Amy

June 17, 1976 - December 23, 2021

Amy passed after a two and a half year battle with cancer. Survivors: husband Tim; children: daughters Payton and Samantha, and son Nathan; parents, Raymond and Lois Mueller Jr.; sister, Cheryl (Paul) Hasty; father and mother-in-law, Thomas and Janice Murray; brother-in-law, Ted (Julie) Murray; along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES: Monday, December 27, at 10:30am at First United Methodist Church in Blair. GRAVESIDE SERVICES to follow in the Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday, December 26, family receiving friends 12-2pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South, Blair, NE
Dec
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church of Blair
1656 Colfax Street, Blair, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I went to school with Amy and she way always a kind soul. My deepest sympathies to the family.
David Jarzynka
Friend
February 22, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
Linda and Floyd Tucker
December 27, 2021
Deepest condolences to the Murray family. All my love, Sarah McGrath
Sarah McGrath
Family
December 27, 2021
