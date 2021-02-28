Menu
Ana Ruf
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Ruf, Ana

Age 82

Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph, Jr.; and son Anthony Ruf. Survived by children, Joseph III (Gale) of Madison WI, John (Beth) of Birmingham AL, Lucy Ruf (Vivek Kumar) of Omaha, and James (Lindsey) of Lake Oswego, OR; 4 grandchildren; grand-dog,Noodlz; brother, Charlie (Ana) Uremovich of Willow Springs, IL; and sister, Ruza (Zvonko) Brezak of Chicago, IL.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.). INURNMENT: Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit, WI. Memorials to SmileTrain.org. Condolences to:

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple 402-289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church
15353 Pacific St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
