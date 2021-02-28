Ruf, Ana
Age 82
Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by husband, Joseph, Jr.; and son Anthony Ruf. Survived by children, Joseph III (Gale) of Madison WI, John (Beth) of Birmingham AL, Lucy Ruf (Vivek Kumar) of Omaha, and James (Lindsey) of Lake Oswego, OR; 4 grandchildren; grand-dog,Noodlz; brother, Charlie (Ana) Uremovich of Willow Springs, IL; and sister, Ruza (Zvonko) Brezak of Chicago, IL.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday 10:30am at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church (15353 Pacific St.). INURNMENT: Mt. Thabor Cemetery in Beloit, WI. Memorials to SmileTrain.org
. Condolences to:www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.