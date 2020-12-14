Menu
Andrew J. "Andy" Balogh
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Balogh, Andrew "Andy" J.

September 17, 1951 - December 11, 2020

Omaha. Age 69. Preceded in death by mother, Virginia K. Schmitz; father, Andrew P. Balogh; step-father, George J. Schmitz; and step-sister, Patricia Ebert. Survived by sisters, Judy Rose-Balogh, and Patricia Montgomery; brothers, Frank Balkovec, and Richard Balkovec; step-brother, George Schmitz, Jr.; best friend, Terri Johnson; and many friends that knew Andrew as "Andy". Andy was a kind and gentle soul. His love for the Lord and the Church was paramount. We've always said, that if Church had services seven days a week, he would attend every single service within walking distance. The Pandemic was especially hard on Andy because he couldn't go to Church. Andy was a loving person. He never saw any bad in people. He tried to make friends with everyone he met. He only knew kindness. Andy will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle spirit.

Services will be Private. Memorials to Andy's group home: God's Will, 3117 Redick St., Omaha, NE 68111.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2020.
Loved Andy. We were fortunate to take him home several times but each time he directed us even though we hadn´t forgot the way. He was kind and gentle.
Larry and Darla
December 16, 2020
Uncle Andy was a gem. Very kind and he loved his Mom. Now they are together again
Candace Anthony
December 16, 2020
Met Andy many times over the years at Harolds cafe, nice man! sending prayers!
Larry
December 15, 2020
Andy was a nice nice man...everyone knew him..everyone gave him rides home..who could turn him down? He deserves a special spot in heaven because he was the gentlest of human beings!
Harolds Koffee House
December 14, 2020
