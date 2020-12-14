Balogh, Andrew "Andy" J.September 17, 1951 - December 11, 2020Omaha. Age 69. Preceded in death by mother, Virginia K. Schmitz; father, Andrew P. Balogh; step-father, George J. Schmitz; and step-sister, Patricia Ebert. Survived by sisters, Judy Rose-Balogh, and Patricia Montgomery; brothers, Frank Balkovec, and Richard Balkovec; step-brother, George Schmitz, Jr.; best friend, Terri Johnson; and many friends that knew Andrew as "Andy". Andy was a kind and gentle soul. His love for the Lord and the Church was paramount. We've always said, that if Church had services seven days a week, he would attend every single service within walking distance. The Pandemic was especially hard on Andy because he couldn't go to Church. Andy was a loving person. He never saw any bad in people. He tried to make friends with everyone he met. He only knew kindness. Andy will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle spirit.Services will be Private. Memorials to Andy's group home: God's Will, 3117 Redick St., Omaha, NE 68111.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000