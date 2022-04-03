Hansen, Andrew C.
July 6, 1981 - March 20, 2022
Born in Ogallala, NE; passed away in Columbia, SC.
He is survived by parents, Terry "Pete" and Judy Hansen of Omaha; fiancée, Beth Kann of Columbia, SC; son, Riley Hansen; daughters, Lexi and Alli Walden, all of Omaha; sister, Jessica (Poli) Sanchez; nieces: Soila, Yoselyn, Arianna, and Grace; nephews: George, Felix, and Adrian; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 9th, at 11am at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus (2617 S. 114th St.), with VISITATION at the Church prior to the Service from 9:30am to 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested, to be directed by the family.
To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.