Andrew C. Hansen
1981 - 2022
BORN
1981
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus
Send Flowers
Hansen, Andrew C.

July 6, 1981 - March 20, 2022

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 9th, at 11am at Lutheran Church of the Master, East Campus (2617 S. 114th St.), with VISITATION at the Church from 9:30am to 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested, to be directed by the family.

To view a live broadcast of the Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 8, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.