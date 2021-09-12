Menu
Andrew James Sullivan Sr.
Sullivan, Andrew James, Sr.

Age 43 - January 1, 2021

Andrew James Sullivan Sr., age 43, passed on January 1, 2021 in his home in Omaha, due to ALS. His wife, Holly, held a Celebration of Life in January and there was a great turn out. Andy's wish was to be buried with our family in Greenfield, so now that the weather and covid are calming down a bit we are able to have a Gathering for him as we bury his ashes.

Andy is survived by his wife, Holly; son, Andrew Jr.; parents, Brenda (Wilbourne) and Michael Fontana, and Steven and Cleta Sullivan; sister, Amber and Megan Kendall; great-grandmother, Mabel Wilbourne; and many more.

Andy was a proud member of the Masons, Eastern Star, and Shriners, so a few words will be read for him by one of the Masons, and the Eastern Star will have their Ceremony as we lay his ashes to rest at the Greenfield Cemetery at 11am. We will then head to the Greenfield United Methodist Church at 11:30am for sandwiches and drinks to share memories and stories of Andy. Andy did not want this to be a sad time, but rather a Celebration to remember him and the good times, so please join us and remember Andy!
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 12, 2021.
