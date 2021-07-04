My sincere condolences and prayers for the family. I remember how excited her parents were when they welcomed her into their family. She was a beautiful baby, and the addition of her life brought happiness to the entire Pane family and friends. Growing into a sweet and loving young lady, I will always remember her genuine and sweet disposition and smile. I know that our Lord, along with her parents, Anne and Augie, are welcoming her into heaven. Although I have not seen Andria for a while, we had a connection. We were distant cousins, but only by adoption. She and I were both adopted children, welcomed by our distant cousins who lived in the same Italian neighborhood growing up, just around the corner from each other.

Marie Losole July 4, 2021