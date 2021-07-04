Schulz, Andria Palmesano
April 8, 1970 - June 26, 2021
Andria Palmesano Schulz, prior to marriage Andria Marie Palmesano, went to be with Our Lord due to the effects of stage 4 metastatic cancer on June 26, 2021. Andria was born on April 8, 1970, and was immediately adopted by her loving parents August and Anne Palmesano. In January of 1991, she joined the Student Senate for the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), where she went on to become Speaker of the Student Senate. At her second meeting, she met her future husband, Matt David Schulz, who was immediately mesmerized by her wonderful personality, her delightful charm, and her inner and outer beauty. Matt and Andria Schulz were married in 1997. They were best friends for years prior to courtship and marriage, and remained best friends throughout their marriage. Andria taught English at Omaha South High School prior to returning to UNO to obtain a Master's Degree in Social Work. She worked for years at the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, providing talented and compassionate case management to people in the end stages of life, and their families. She and her husband moved briefly to Las Vegas for a one-year job assignment for her husband. The couple eventually moved to Montgomery, AL, where she lived 13 years working in both hospice and at Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital. Andria loved to read, voraciously devouring especially fiction books. She and her husband together developed a love for hiking, and thoroughly hiked almost every National Park in the American West, and many others throughout the country. The couple enjoyed traveling to many cities and countries, including England, France, Italy, and Israel. Both Andria and her husband re-joined the Catholic Church in 2016 and have been full participants since. Andria's faith and determined redemptive suffering saw her through nearly five years of on-again off-again breast cancer that eventually metastasized to her liver. She had a particular devotion to the Stations of the Cross. Apart from the Blessed Mother, she was as devoted and committed a wife as has ever walked the face of the earth. She was predeceased by far too many to mention, including her doting parents, August and Anne Palmesano. She is survived by her deeply-grieving and eternally-loving husband, Matt; her aunt and uncle, James "Jim" and Ann Ponec and their family (her many cousins and their offspring); her goddaughter, Madelyn (nee Potter) Micek and family; her godmother, Suzanne "Susie" Grandinetti; her godfather, Frank "Frankie" Pane; her aunt, Nancy Pane (married to her Uncle Francis "Frank" Pane, deceased, whose sister was Andria's aunt, Carmela Pane, also deceased); many beloved cousins and relatives in the Pane family; and the beloved family of her husband Matt: her parents-in-law, Lowell Vincent "Vince" and Janice "Jan" Schulz; her brothers-in-law, Marc and Lance Schulz; Marc and Lance's wives, Joy and Lori Schulz respectively; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives of the Schulz family including her aunt, Louise Douglas; and her cousins, Dawn Allsman and her husband, Lamont and family; and Brea Nelson and her husband, David and family.
She was truly loved, adored and admired by all her family, friends, co-workers, and everyone she met in life, and will be deeply missed, though we know she now will be offering up prayers for us in the joyous presence of Our Lord.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, July 6th from 5-7pm at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, July 7th at 10:30am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific Street. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials may be directed to Hospice House of Omaha, or the Little Sisters of the Poor of Mobile, Alabama in Andria's name.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and the Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.