Smith, Angela Fagan



Age 91



Angela Fagan Smith of Missouri Valley, IA, passed away March 23rd, 2022. Angela was born in Missouri Valley in 1930, in a small hospital across from St. Patrick's church on the corner of seventh St. Angela attended country school until her high school years. Angela graduated in 1949 from Missouri Valley High school. Angela worked for the Nonpareil, New York Life, then started her lifelong career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Co., in Missouri Valley, until transferring to US West in Omaha. Angela retired at the age of 55, with 25 years' service with QWEST in Omaha, NE. She loved to roller skate on Saturday night, there she met her husband Marlowe Lustgraaf. They married in 1951 and to this union three children were born: Chris Nelsen, Marlin Lustgraaf, and Kevin Lustgraaf.



In 1972 she married Glen Smith. She enjoyed fishing up in Minnesota, being with family and grandchildren. Angela and Glen loved going to polka dances, crocheting, playing cards, roller skating, walking with friends, and hunting mushrooms.



Angela was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; one sister; and her husbands, Glen Smith and Marlowe Lustgraaf; son, Kevin Lustgraaf; son-in-law, Mark Nelsen; granddaughter, Stacy Larsen; and great-granddaughter, Hailee Larsen.



She is survived by her children, Chris Nelsen (Will Cleaver) of Warsaw, MO; Marlin (Dianne) Lustgraaf of Missouri Valley; stepchildren: Perry Smith, Pat Smith, Laura Gumm, of Kohler, WI, and Joe Smith; many friends and relatives.



Angela was a great mother, grandmother and aunt. She loved spending time with family and friends. She loved to joke with the nurses at the nursing home and always told them she loved them.



VISITATION: Friday, 7-8:30pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 8pm, at Hennessy Funeral Home Missouri Valley, IA. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11am, at St. Patricks Catholic Church, Missouri Valley, IA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 25, 2022.