Adkins, Anita A.
August 11, 1944 - September 4, 2021
Age 77. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, Augustine "Gus" Adkins; daughter, Bettina Sherman and husband, Mark; son, Michael Lajoie and significant other, Elisa Ramirez; grandson, Isaac Lajoie; great-grandson, Mason Sommer.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 11:30am, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm.
