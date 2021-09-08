Menu
Anita A. Adkins
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Adkins, Anita A.

August 11, 1944 - September 4, 2021

Age 77. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, Augustine "Gus" Adkins; daughter, Bettina Sherman and husband, Mark; son, Michael Lajoie and significant other, Elisa Ramirez; grandson, Isaac Lajoie; great-grandson, Mason Sommer.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 11:30am, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE
Sep
9
Interment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
