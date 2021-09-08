Adkins, Anita A.August 11, 1944 - September 4, 2021Age 77. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, Augustine "Gus" Adkins; daughter, Bettina Sherman and husband, Mark; son, Michael Lajoie and significant other, Elisa Ramirez; grandson, Isaac Lajoie; great-grandson, Mason Sommer.FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 11:30am, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery at 1pm.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE | (402) 291-5000