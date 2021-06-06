Menu
Anita M. Hart
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hart, Anita M.

August 29, 1940 - June 3, 2021

Retired R.N. Graduated from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in 1961. Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Frank Petricek; husband David E. Hart; and brother Eugene "Jude" Petricek. Survived by children, Dr. Jennifer Hart (husband James Parsons) and Sean P. Hart (wife Teresa); brothers, Allan Petricek (wife Dorothy) and Frank Petricek (wife Wanda); and sister-in-law Mary Lou Petricek.

The family will Receive friends on Friday, June 11th, from 6pm to 7pm, with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Presentation followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, June 12th, at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. Private Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or Poor Clare Sisters.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Presentation
NE
Jun
11
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
3405 S. 118th St. , NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere sympathy to Anita's family. I worked with Anita at Methodist. She will be deeply missed
Linda Wheeler
Work
June 12, 2021
Condolences.
Jay Hughes, RN
Work
June 12, 2021
Manca
June 8, 2021
