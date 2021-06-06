Hart, Anita M.
August 29, 1940 - June 3, 2021
Retired R.N. Graduated from St. Catherine's School of Nursing in 1961. Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Frank Petricek; husband David E. Hart; and brother Eugene "Jude" Petricek. Survived by children, Dr. Jennifer Hart (husband James Parsons) and Sean P. Hart (wife Teresa); brothers, Allan Petricek (wife Dorothy) and Frank Petricek (wife Wanda); and sister-in-law Mary Lou Petricek.
The family will Receive friends on Friday, June 11th, from 6pm to 7pm, with Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard Presentation followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, June 12th, at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. Private Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Mary Our Queen Catholic Church or Poor Clare Sisters.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
