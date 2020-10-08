Sohm, Anita L.
September 6, 1946 - March 14, 2020
Survived by husband, Charles E. "Chuck" Sohm, nieces and nephews.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, October 10th from 10am to 11am, at the West Center Chapel followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am. No flowers please.
To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.