Ann Marie Blessner
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Blessner, Ann Marie

June 26, 1949 - March 2, 2021

Omaha - Survived by husband, Joseph; son, Stephen Blessner (Sarah Whitmarsh); daughter, Cheryl (Rob, II) Sherrick; brothers, Richard Whiteing and Andrew (Elaine) Whiteing; sisters, Nora Whiteing and Joann (Mark) Stastny; grandchildren: Robbie, III, Emma, Ellie, Aidan, and Aurora.

VISITATION: Thursday, 6:30-7:30pm, with Rosary at 7:30pm at Roeder Mortuary.

FUNERAL MASS: 10am Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
NE
Mar
4
Rosary
7:30p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Mar
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
9025 Larimore Ave., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
I'm so sorry for your loss of Anne Marie. I remember her as my classmate, class of '68. Know that you are in my prayers and that God has you in the palm of His hands.
Karen A LaRue, Class of '68
March 9, 2021
