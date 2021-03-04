Blessner, Ann Marie
June 26, 1949 - March 2, 2021
Omaha - Survived by husband, Joseph; son, Stephen Blessner (Sarah Whitmarsh); daughter, Cheryl (Rob, II) Sherrick; brothers, Richard Whiteing and Andrew (Elaine) Whiteing; sisters, Nora Whiteing and Joann (Mark) Stastny; grandchildren: Robbie, III, Emma, Ellie, Aidan, and Aurora.
VISITATION: Thursday, 6:30-7:30pm, with Rosary at 7:30pm at Roeder Mortuary.
FUNERAL MASS: 10am Friday, March 5, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave. Interment at Omaha National Cemetery.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 4, 2021.