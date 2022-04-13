Menu
Ann Marie Egyed
Soukup - Egyed, Ann Marie

November 21, 1931 - April 7, 2022

Ann Marie Soukup - Egyed, age 90, died Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Serenity Hospice and Home near Oregon, IL. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. Ann was born November 21, 1931 in Omaha, NE, the daughter of James V. and Anna (Milek) Soukup. She married George M. Egyed on December 5, 1952 at Camp Kilmer, NJ. She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oregon where she volunteered for many church activities. Ann loved cooking for her family, baking, gardening, and canning the items she grew in the family garden. She, with her husband George, enjoyed polka dancing, visiting with their neighbors in the garage, and feeding and watching the birds and deer in their yard.

She was predeceased by her parents; infant son, Joseph Paul; husband, George; brothers, James Soukup, Bob Soukup, and Richard Soukup; and her sister, Lillian Machacek. She is survived by her daughters: Marjorie (Bill) Lindenmier of Oregon, IL; Barbara (Tony) Kubat of Roscoe, IL; Mary Carr (Larry Bull) of Leaf River, IL; sons: James (Cathy) Egyed, Andrew (Christy) Egyed, Robert (Marcy) Egyed, and Michael (Tricia) Egyed, all of Oregon, IL; 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Soukup; and many nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11am, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oregon, IL, with the Rev. Ronald Weber officiating. VISITATION will be Tuesday evening from 5-7pm at the Farrell-Holland-Gale Funeral Home, 110 S. 7th Street. in Oregon, IL. Burial will be at the St. Mary's Cemetery. A memorial fund is established for the Serenity Hospice and Home or the Village of Progress. Visit www.farrellhollandgale.com to leave a condolence or memory of Ann.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
April 13, 2022
