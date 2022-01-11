Flood, Ann



July 12, 1943 - January 9, 2022



Ann Emanuel Flood, daughter of Dr. Dennis and Mary Emanuel, was born July 12, 1943, in Ottumwa, IA. She attended Walsh High School in Ottumwa, graduating in 1961 and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Marycrest College in Davenport, IA in 1968. She worked in Ottumwa and California as a nurse and was later named the Charge Nurse at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Ambulatory Center in Omaha prior to getting married. On November 18, 1972, she married Dan Flood of Omaha in Ottumwa. Three children were born to the couple: Michael John Flood, Sara Ann Armbruster, and Patrick Daniel Flood.



Dan and Ann moved to Norfolk after he was appointed Madison County Attorney. Ann was employed as the Director of Home Health Services at Lutheran Community Hospital. She later worked for years as a rural school nurse for ESU #7 and ended her career as a nurse for Liberty Centre in Norfolk.



Her husband Dan considers himself so very lucky in life to have been married to Ann and cherishes the time they spent together and her ability to help raise children that got the best start possible. Her children were inspired by her to help others and to work hard. Ann and Dan loved their weekly trips to Omaha and enjoyed traveling around the world. She loved to spend time with her family and especially her seven grandchildren. She was member of Sacred Heart/St. Mary's Parish in Norfolk. Ann died at home surrounded by family in Norfolk on January 9, 2022, at the age of 78.



Ann is survived by her husband of 49 years, Dan Flood; her three children, Michael (Mandi) Flood of Norfolk, Sara (Jeff) Armbruster of Norfolk, and Patrick (Kungwhan) of Bangkok, Thailand; grandkids, Emma, Jack and Ava Armbruster, Brenden and Blake Flood, and Natasha and Benjamin Flood; and all of her brothers and sisters, Dennis (Nancy) Emanuel of Las Vegas, NV, Janie (Dr. Terry) Kolbeck of Omaha, Fr. John Emanuel of Tempe, AZ, and Dr. James (Maria) Emanuel of St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Dennis and Mary Emanuel.



MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL for Ann Flood, age 78, of Norfolk, NE will be 10:30am Friday, January 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk. Reverend Scott Schilmoeller will be Celebrant, with Entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. VISITATION will be 3-7pm Thursday at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk with a 7pm Wake Service. Memorials may be made to Norfolk Catholic Schools in Norfolk, NE.



