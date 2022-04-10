Fricke, Ann Louise
March 4, 1934 - March 18, 2022
Ann was born in Pontiac, MI to Charlotte Amelia and Edward Archer Brooks. The youngest of five children, Ann was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and her husband, The Very Reverend John J. Fricke II.
Ann will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Cathy (Scot) Bonnesen of Omaha, Susan Hamsher, and Buffy (Tom) Ricceri all of Omaha; grandchildren, Blair (AJ) Anderson of Omaha, Brooke (Eric) Grewcock of Frisco TX, Jack (Jamie) Ricceri of Denver CO, and Skylar Ricceri of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Archer and Amelia Anderson, and William Grewcock; brother-in-law, Tom (Carol) Fricke of Rapid City, MI; sister-in-law, Karen Fricke Slack (late Rev. James Slack) of Niles, MI; nieces and nephews.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, April 12th, 10am at Trinity Cathedral (113 N. 18th Street). Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Cathedral. To view a live broadcast of the Memorial Service, please visit www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.