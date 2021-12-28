Jackson, Ann (Skocz)



Age 92, passed away Dec. 23, 2021. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, John; sons, Tim, Tom, and Bob VanDyke; four brothers and six sisters. Ann was born in 1929 to Anton and Catherine (Parys) Skocz. Survived by daughter, Diane (Jim) Krause, Overland Park, KS; and son, Ken (Troy) VanDyke, Eagan, MN; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Elizabeth Swiatek and Dorothy Dubas of Omaha, and Magdalene Bruhn of Texas.



Ann was an avid fan of football, enjoyed playing video poker at the casino, and loved to fish, golf and travel with John. A golden heart stopped beating when God called Ann. She was loved and will be missed by many.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, Dec. 30, 11am, with Visitation at 10am, at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home, 5108 F St., Omaha. Memorials preferred to KC Hospice or JDRF, 3001 Metro Drive Ste 100, Bloomington MN 55425.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.