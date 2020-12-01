Gregerson, Ann K. (Tinnel)
May 21, 1941 - November 27, 2020
Ann K. (Tinnel) Gregerson entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2020.
A private family service will be held this week with a Celebration of Life Service planned for next spring.
Memorials may be directed to Assure Woman's Center, or the Open Door Mission.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.