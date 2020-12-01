Menu
Ann K. Gregerson
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Gregerson, Ann K. (Tinnel)

May 21, 1941 - November 27, 2020

Ann K. (Tinnel) Gregerson entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2020.

A private family service will be held this week with a Celebration of Life Service planned for next spring.

Memorials may be directed to Assure Woman's Center, or the Open Door Mission.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 South 17th Street Blair, NE

402-426-2191 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
