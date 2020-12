Gregerson, Ann K. (Tinnel)May 21, 1941 - November 27, 2020Ann K. (Tinnel) Gregerson entered into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 27, 2020.A private family service will be held this week with a Celebration of Life Service planned for next spring.Memorials may be directed to Assure Woman's Center, or the Open Door Mission.Campbell Aman Funeral Home444 South 17th Street Blair, NE402-426-2191 www.campbellaman.com