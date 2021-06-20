Menu
Ann Cunningham Lage
1943 - 2021
Lage, Ann Cunningham

August 9, 1943 - May 20, 2021

Ann Cunningham Lage passed away in Lincoln, NE on the evening of May 20, 2021, at the age of 77. After graduating in 1965 from UNL, where she was a proud Pi Beta Phi, Ann taught middle- and high-school English and Reading in Papillion-LaVista for nearly 40 years. She retired from teaching in 2004 and in 2016 was inducted into the Papillion-La Vista Community Schools Hall of Fame as a Legendary Educator. She was also a lifelong sewer and crafter who, upon retiring from teaching, made quilting a full-time second career. Through her work at the Country Sampler she taught classes, led retreats, and traveled to quilt markets across the country.

Ann is survived by her son, Mark Lage and his wife, Trisha in Basking Ridge, NJ; her daughter, Amy Lage and her husband, Matt Jewell in Lincoln, NE; her grandchildren, Ellen, Jack, Ryan, Abby, and Charlie; her brother, Tom Cunningham in Colorado Springs; and countless teachers, students, quilters, and friends.

CELEBRATION OF ANN'S LIFE: Saturday, June 26, from 1-4pm, at the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Hall and Museum at 1001 Limerick Road in Papillion. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Papillion-La Vista Schools Foundation.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Papillion Volunteer Fire Department Hall and Museum
1001 Limerick Road, Papillion, NE
Ann Was my Benson high classmate, my First college roommate, and my sorority sister. My deepest condolences to her family.
Linda goth grubb
Friend
June 20, 2021
