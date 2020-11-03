Marino, Ann M.
January 6, 1939 - October 30, 2020
The family will Receive friends from 6-7pm on Tuesday, November 3, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm, all at Kahler Dolce Funeral Home, 441 N Washington Street, Papillion. MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am on Wednesday, November 4, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E 6th Street, Papillion. Interment with the family at Omaha National Cemetery on November 6th. Memorials may be sent to the St. Columbkille Catholic Church of Papillion, NE.
KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY
441 No Washington St., Papillion NE
402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.