A beautiful person who I regret not spending more time with. Character a plenty. I'm not worried though, because this thing they call life is only brief and when my day comes I look to reunite with such a character, family and overall good example to many. My fondest memories is how seriously taken I was. Only a child, but I remember her best with big eyes or eyes wide open. She really listened to what I had to say even though I was just a kid. It was like what I said had importance even if I was just a child. Prayers to everyone who is missing this beautiful person and even more prayers to heal the hearts of those closest to her.

Thomas Longshore March 5, 2021