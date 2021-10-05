Ocken, Ann Elizabeth
June 10, 1929 - October 2, 2021
Omaha - Survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank; children: Catherine Lightner, Christine Hills (Glenn), Jerry (Lou), Dale (Nancy), Michelle (David) Wiese, Marty; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Florian Roeder; sister, Cecilia Mary Kautsky.
VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-6pm, w/ Rosary 6pm, at 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave., Omaha, NE. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Cassel Foundation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.