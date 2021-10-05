Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Elizabeth Ocken
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Ocken, Ann Elizabeth

June 10, 1929 - October 2, 2021

Omaha - Survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank; children: Catherine Lightner, Christine Hills (Glenn), Jerry (Lou), Dale (Nancy), Michelle (David) Wiese, Marty; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Florian Roeder; sister, Cecilia Mary Kautsky.

VISITATION: Tuesday, 5-6pm, w/ Rosary 6pm, at 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 10:30am, at St. James Catholic Church, 9025 Larimore Ave., Omaha, NE. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to New Cassel Foundation.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
5
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
6
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
9025 Larimore Ave., Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
NEBRASKA BUILDING PRODUCTS
October 5, 2021
This sweet lady was a big part of my teenage years. Always smiling and teasing me. Loved her dearly! God bless you in heaven and blessings to all of the Ocken family.
Roger Frakes
October 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results