Sefcik, Ann R.
October 2, 1937 - December 30, 2021
Age 84. Passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Ann was born on October 2, 1937 in Sioux City IA, to the late Dan and Mary Ellen Scully. She received her BA Degree from Briar Cliff University, and her Masters Degree from the University of South Dakota. Ann was an Instrumental Music Instructor in the Council Bluffs Community Schools for 35 years. She has been married to husband Audie for 55 years, and together enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with friends.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Scully; and aunt, Mae Yellman. Survivors include her husband, Adolf "Audie" Sefcik of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law, Dennis Sefcik of Pocahontas, IA; and sister-in-law, Mary Nieland of Carroll, IA.
VISITATION: Tuesday 9–10am, followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St. Peters Church in Council Bluffs. INTERMENT to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City, IA.
I was blessed to have been a cello student of Mrs. Sefcik many years ago. She talked me into playing it instead of the violin in 4th grade - much to my dismay. I am so glad she did! She was very special to me as a child and has since held a place in my heart as the person who sparked my love of music. Mr. Sefcik, I am so very sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing her with so many of us.
Melissa Johnston Hiers
January 7, 2022
Audie...sorry to say that I missed hearing about Ann´s services today. My memories of her are all positive and our relationship goes back a long ways (Loras). I think the last time I saw you would have been at St. Mary Mags. Spoke to Fr. Gene Murray this morning who had seen Ann´s obituary in the paper. Thinking about you and will say some prayers.
Jim mortensen
January 4, 2022
Terry Lynn Harris Porter
January 3, 2022
Dear Mrs. Sefcik, you will be greatly missed! I loved being your student. You got to work with my son a little bit also, but he chose a different instrument to play instead. My son Stephen is now grown and has two children. He asked for my violin and I gave it to him. But the kids love the piano instead and they sing beautifully. You were a great inspiration to me growing up. You were a friend that I could easily talk with whenever even after graduation. Wish I could have those visits with you still. But I am looking up and looking forward to seeing you again in Heaven with Jesus some sweet day! Love you, Terry
Terry Harris Porter
January 2, 2022
So sorry to here of her passing. I was a cello student of hers, and a student of her husband. Prayers and hugs to him
Susan Abel-Dingman
January 1, 2022
My sincere sympathy to Ann´s faithful husband Audie!
As a fellow music teacher, I had the opportunity to observe Ann´s soft and caring manner with her students. She was a special lady and will be missed. kk