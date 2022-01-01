Sefcik, Ann R.



October 2, 1937 - December 30, 2021



Age 84. Passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA. Ann was born on October 2, 1937 in Sioux City IA, to the late Dan and Mary Ellen Scully. She received her BA Degree from Briar Cliff University, and her Masters Degree from the University of South Dakota. Ann was an Instrumental Music Instructor in the Council Bluffs Community Schools for 35 years. She has been married to husband Audie for 55 years, and together enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with friends.



In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Scully; and aunt, Mae Yellman. Survivors include her husband, Adolf "Audie" Sefcik of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law, Dennis Sefcik of Pocahontas, IA; and sister-in-law, Mary Nieland of Carroll, IA.



VISITATION: Tuesday 9–10am, followed by MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am, all at St. Peters Church in Council Bluffs. INTERMENT to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City, IA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2022.