Summerfield, Ann
March 19, 1941 - January 1, 2022
Survived by husband, Guy Summerfield; two sons: Jamie Crager and Jason (Jen) Crager; five stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10:30am, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q Street, Omaha, NE 68127. PRIVATE BURIAL Forest Lawn Cemetery.
