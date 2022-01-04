Menu
Ann Summerfield
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Summerfield, Ann

March 19, 1941 - January 1, 2022

Survived by husband, Guy Summerfield; two sons: Jamie Crager and Jason (Jen) Crager; five stepchildren; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10:30am, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q Street, Omaha, NE 68127. PRIVATE BURIAL Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.

402-451-1000

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
Community Bible Church
9001 Q Street, Omaha
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for the loss of your mom. We will pray for your peace in your time of sorrow. God has your mom wrapped in his loving arms and she is back home.
Cathy and Jerry Reich (Ed Loving´s brother-in-law and wife)
January 4, 2022
