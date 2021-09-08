Wright, Ann Marie
September 21, 1938 - September 1, 2021
She was preceded in death by husband, Richard E. Wright; parents; Nancy Jackson Bates; sister, Gloria Miller-Jeffrey; and brother; William Bates Jr. Ann is survived by daughters, Andrea Simpson (Mark), Regina Anderson (Kirby); sons, Aaron Allen (Annabelle) and Mack Franklin; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Darlene Webster, Florine Hunter and Teresa Tunender; special spiritual friend, Sandra Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021, 11am, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. VISITATION: Friday, September 10th, 2021, from 5-7pm, also at the mortuary.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.