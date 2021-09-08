Menu
Ann Marie Wright
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Wright, Ann Marie

September 21, 1938 - September 1, 2021

She was preceded in death by husband, Richard E. Wright; parents; Nancy Jackson Bates; sister, Gloria Miller-Jeffrey; and brother; William Bates Jr. Ann is survived by daughters, Andrea Simpson (Mark), Regina Anderson (Kirby); sons, Aaron Allen (Annabelle) and Mack Franklin; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; sisters, Darlene Webster, Florine Hunter and Teresa Tunender; special spiritual friend, Sandra Barber; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 11th, 2021, 11am, Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel. VISITATION: Friday, September 10th, 2021, from 5-7pm, also at the mortuary.

ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Sep
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I send my condolenses for the surviving family of my 2nd Cousin Ann Wright whom I discovered through matching DNA. I've heard so many good things about Cousin Ann through Cousin Teresa Tunender. I am saddened I didn't get the chance to develop our relationship as Close Cousins. Rest In Almighty God's embrace Cousin Ann.
Darrell Young
September 15, 2021
Aunt Ann you were loved and cherished. We will miss you, but we know you are in a better place and free. Until we meet again. We thank you for your love and memories. I love you Aunt Ann!
Wanda Tyree-Wright and family
Family
September 11, 2021
Gone from our sight, but never our memories, gone from our touch but never our heart. Thinking of you and hoping your memories of special times bring all of us comfort. Let the beauty of each new day nourish our soul and bring us peace. Lee and Donnie and family. Love you Aunt Ann.
Lee Broaden
September 11, 2021
Aunt Ann we will never forget you. I will miss our talks and your advice and your love. I Pray for my cousins God be with you all.
Tia And Latricia Johnson
Family
September 9, 2021
I´m truly sorry to hear about Ms. Anne! I always appreciated how kind and loving person she was! She will truly be missed!
Kaava Watson
September 8, 2021
We all knew this was coming, but didn't know when. You were the best Aunt. You were always there when I needed a shoulder to cry on or just someone to listen. You were will be missed, ALOT! I LOVE You, Aunt Ann
TJ Howard-Johnson
Family
September 8, 2021
Dear Wright, please accept my condolence and take courage, may God comfort you praised be the God of all comfort, who comfort, who comfort us in all our trials.
JP
September 8, 2021
