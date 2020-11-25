Menu
Anna B. Jensen
1939 - 2020
BORN
1939
DIED
2020
Jensen, Anna B.

January 11, 1939 - November 22, 2020

Preceded in death by son, George Jensen; great-granddaughter, Abby; 2 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by children, Julie (Ron) Lee, Joyce (Rick) Tarver, Karen (Tony) Wuestewald; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Harlow; sisters, Ruth Price, Edna Akers and Addie Harlow.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 27th, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. To view a broadcast of the service Friday, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Nov
27
Interment
Evergreen Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
