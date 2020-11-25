Jensen, Anna B.
January 11, 1939 - November 22, 2020
Preceded in death by son, George Jensen; great-granddaughter, Abby; 2 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by children, Julie (Ron) Lee, Joyce (Rick) Tarver, Karen (Tony) Wuestewald; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Ed Harlow; sisters, Ruth Price, Edna Akers and Addie Harlow.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, Nov. 27th, 11am, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park. To view a broadcast of the service Friday, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com
and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.