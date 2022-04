England, Anna Kathryn



December 2, 1931 - December 30, 2021



Anna (Hansen) England, LaVista, NE died peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the age of 90 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hayden England; her parents, Hans and Magdalena Hansen; her sisters, Violet Andersen, Rose (Edward) Bylund, Eleanor Watts, Carolyn (Duane) Hoffman, Charlotte (Dennis) Kinney; her brothers, Lorenz Dale (Lorraine) Hansen and Richard Hansen. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly (Kenneth) Baker; grandson, Nicholas (Sandra) Ardery; great-granddaughter, Jordan Marie Ardery; and great-grandson, Kobe Eugene Ardery, all of Omaha, NE; brother-in-law, Darrell Andersen of Audubon, IA; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hansen of Manning, IA and Beverly England of Audubon, IA; many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.



VISITATION Monday, January 10, 6-8pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Tuesday, January 11, 11am at Trinity Church (848 Gold Coast Rd, Papillion). INTERMENT at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery



