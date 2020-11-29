Daup, Anna Lorraine "Tootsie"



July 5, 1924 - November 22, 2020



Survived by children: Kandis (Jerry) Kritenbrink, Lisa (Dan) Erxleben, Rick (Kathy) Daup, and Denise Daup; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life for Lorraine will be held at a later date.



The family would like to thank her extended family at Fountain View Senior Livin, especially Mark and Staff in the Memory Unit and the Nurses from Kindred Hospice for thier loving care.



To leave condolences, please see Funeral Home website.



KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY



441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE



402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.