Pursell, Anna Marie



March 5, 1948 - January 4, 2022



Anna passed away on January 4, 2022 in New River, AZ. Anna was born and raised in Omaha.



There is a CELEBRATION of Life for Anna on April 10, from 1pm-4pm at the DC Center, 11830 Stonegate Dr, Omaha, NE 68164. Lunch will be provided and we would welcome all the stories you would like to share about Anna. Family and friends are welcome.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2022.