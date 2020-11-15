Mullen, Sister Anne Marie BVM (St. Bridget)
February 3, 1933 - November 10, 2020
Sister Anne Marie was born to John and Florence (Mullaly) Mullen in Omaha, NE. She entered the BVM Congregation Sept. 8, 1951 from St. Bridget Parish. In addition to positions as principal of St. Bridget School and administrator of St. James Orphanage, both in Omaha; Anne Marie taught in IA, CO, MT, CA; was executive director of John Berry Robinson behavioral health center, VA; and a secondary school counselor in San Francisco and Chicago. She served thousands in her 69 years of ministry and volunteer service with the BVM Congregation.
Anne Marie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Jeanne (Eugene) Hebert; brother, Jack Mullen; and niece, Helen Radil. She is survived by sister-in-law, Roberta Mullen; nephews, Tim Mullen (Valetta), Ray Mullen (Laurie), and Larry Radil; nieces, Mary Mullen-Ferzely (Mike); and Roberta Flott (Anthony), all Omaha; numerous extended family members; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, Nov. 16, at 10:30am in Dubuque, IA. Live stream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/
. Memorials to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.