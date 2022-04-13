Rech, Anne C. (Ondracek)
Age 73
Anne C. (Ondracek) Rech, of Greeley, NE, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard Rech of Greeley; daughters and son-in-law, Christine Wisnieski and Matt of Malcolm, NE, Regina Baker of Greeley, and Rosalie Rech of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Ricky" Rech, III and Abby of Lincoln, NE; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Donovan and Bill of Oakland, NE; sister-in-law, Betty Ondracek of Greeley; grandchildren, Annie Fecci, Noah Baker, Connor Baker, Jenna Baker, Mason Wisniesk, Justin Wisniesk, Brandon Wisnieski, Allison Rech, and Jaxson Rech; numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim Ondracek and Joe Ondracek; father-in-law, Richard Rech, Sr; mother-in-law, Evelyn Rech; and brother-in-law, Jim Rech.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:30am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Father Lou Nollette will be presiding. Interment: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Greeley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Homes
St. Paul, NE | (308) 380-9044
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.