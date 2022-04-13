Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anne C. Rech
FUNERAL HOME
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 13 2022
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Rech, Anne C. (Ondracek)

Age 73

Anne C. (Ondracek) Rech, of Greeley, NE, died on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Richard Rech of Greeley; daughters and son-in-law, Christine Wisnieski and Matt of Malcolm, NE, Regina Baker of Greeley, and Rosalie Rech of Lincoln; son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Ricky" Rech, III and Abby of Lincoln, NE; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Donovan and Bill of Oakland, NE; sister-in-law, Betty Ondracek of Greeley; grandchildren, Annie Fecci, Noah Baker, Connor Baker, Jenna Baker, Mason Wisniesk, Justin Wisniesk, Brandon Wisnieski, Allison Rech, and Jaxson Rech; numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim Ondracek and Joe Ondracek; father-in-law, Richard Rech, Sr; mother-in-law, Evelyn Rech; and brother-in-law, Jim Rech.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:30am, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greeley. Father Lou Nollette will be presiding. Interment: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Greeley. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Homes

St. Paul, NE | (308) 380-9044
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Greeley, NE
Apr
12
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Greeley, NE
Apr
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Greeley, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.