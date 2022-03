Roberts, Anne M



January 6, 1937 - December 7, 2021



Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Roberts. Survived by her children, John (Nancy) Roberts and Catherine Roberts; grandchildren, Christina Roberts and Chase Roberts; good friend, Theresa Layton; and many other loved ones.



The family will plan a Celebration of Anne's life at a later date.



John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory



Pacific Street Chapel



14151 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154



402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.