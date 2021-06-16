Fisher, Anthony D. "Tony"
July 1, 1991 - June 12, 2021
Preceded in death by his grandparents, A. J. and Darlene Cianciolo, Christopher and Georgette Fisher; aunt, Mary Knapp and loyal companion, Reggie.
Survived by his parents, Raymond A. and Sherry D. (Cianciolo) Fisher, of Firth, Nebraska; brother, Karl Fisher (Julie), and their children, Ian Fisher and Lauren Fisher, of San Antonio, Texas; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
CELEBRATION OF TONY'S LIFE GATHERING: September 12, 2021 from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St., Omaha, NE. To leave a condolence, please visit: bramanmortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.