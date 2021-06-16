Menu
Anthony D. "Tony" Fisher
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
6505 S. 144th St
Omaha, NE
Fisher, Anthony D. "Tony"

July 1, 1991 - June 12, 2021

Preceded in death by his grandparents, A. J. and Darlene Cianciolo, Christopher and Georgette Fisher; aunt, Mary Knapp and loyal companion, Reggie.

Survived by his parents, Raymond A. and Sherry D. (Cianciolo) Fisher, of Firth, Nebraska; brother, Karl Fisher (Julie), and their children, Ian Fisher and Lauren Fisher, of San Antonio, Texas; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

CELEBRATION OF TONY'S LIFE GATHERING: September 12, 2021 from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St., Omaha, NE. To leave a condolence, please visit: bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services Southwest Chapel
6505 S, Omaha, NE
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Had lots of fun!
Renee
Work
June 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through grief. I am so sorry for your loss. You will be missed, Tony. You always had a smile and would brighten up the room.
Renee
Work
June 14, 2021
