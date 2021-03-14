To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Good bye, old friend. We had many good times together.
Bob Berry
Friend
June 8, 2021
Tammy and Doug
April 18, 2021
rachel, eric, and crew
March 27, 2021
My heart aches to think of Tony gone. He was the best "boyfriend" and such magical times we had preparing for Funny Girl. He was a quick wit, and smart, but gentle. A National Merit Scholar, 4 year letterman, and artist. He was very sensitive, a good son, and despite the fact he was trying rebel against Catholic norms he was a good son and we only saw one movie the pope said "no" to. The Graduate. And we both got caught.
Julia Myers Mosher
March 16, 2021
Tony was my running buddy our Sophomore and Junior years in the mid-60s at Central. We worked together with Freddie Ide, Steve Scott, Brian Meisner and a host of others on Colleen Wilmes Thom's All-School Plays, developing a comraderie I cherish to this day. I regret not having been able to stay in touch eith Tony over the years and extend my sincere condolences to his family.