Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony C. Hoehn
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Hoehn, Anthony C.

1949 - 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Basil and Marietta. Survived by wife, Marge Hoehn; daughter, Erin Goefis (Jesse); stepdaughters, Jennifer Sinnott (Diane), Rachel Ennes (Andy), Nichole Meade (Rob); grandchildren, Lauren, Alex, Owen; brother, Tom; sisters, Teresa Steffens (Gary), Tammy McGeever (Doug), Rachel Baumgartner (Eric); nieces, nephews, and friends.

Tony donated his body to UNMC.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Good bye, old friend. We had many good times together.
Bob Berry
Friend
June 8, 2021
Tammy and Doug
April 18, 2021
rachel, eric, and crew
March 27, 2021
My heart aches to think of Tony gone. He was the best "boyfriend" and such magical times we had preparing for Funny Girl. He was a quick wit, and smart, but gentle. A National Merit Scholar, 4 year letterman, and artist. He was very sensitive, a good son, and despite the fact he was trying rebel against Catholic norms he was a good son and we only saw one movie the pope said "no" to. The Graduate. And we both got caught.
Julia Myers Mosher
March 16, 2021
Tony was my running buddy our Sophomore and Junior years in the mid-60s at Central. We worked together with Freddie Ide, Steve Scott, Brian Meisner and a host of others on Colleen Wilmes Thom's All-School Plays, developing a comraderie I cherish to this day. I regret not having been able to stay in touch eith Tony over the years and extend my sincere condolences to his family.
Bill Baker
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results