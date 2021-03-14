My heart aches to think of Tony gone. He was the best "boyfriend" and such magical times we had preparing for Funny Girl. He was a quick wit, and smart, but gentle. A National Merit Scholar, 4 year letterman, and artist. He was very sensitive, a good son, and despite the fact he was trying rebel against Catholic norms he was a good son and we only saw one movie the pope said "no" to. The Graduate. And we both got caught.

Julia Myers Mosher March 16, 2021