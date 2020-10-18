Menu
Anthony Joseph Gagliola
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Gagliola, Anthony Joseph

September 27, 1937 - October 11, 2020

Preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Shirley; parents; 5 sisters; and 2 brothers. He is survived by his children, Jim, Kathy, Rich, and Elaine; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Angie; and many nieces and nephews.

Tony loved to travel, gamble at the casino, and watch Wheel of Fortune. Landscaping his yard, cooking amazing meals for his family and friends, and yelling at the TV while watching sports was how he passed his time with a smile.

Private Family Service held at Omaha National Cemetery. He will be Laid to Rest Eternally with Shirley. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
