Nigro, Anthony Joseph
September 29, 1930 - June 11, 2021
Anthony Joseph Nigro passed away at his home in Omaha, NE on June 11, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born on September 29, 1930 in Des Moines, IA to Peter and Angela Nigro. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Anna Marie. Tony is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his sons, Justin (Tracy) and Alex (Sarah); his six grandchildren, Payton, Taylor, Anna, Heidi, Jayden, and Joel; his brother, John; and sister, Mary. Tony served his country in the Air Force during the Korean war as a fire chief. Tony went on to work for the Army Corp of Engineers as an Architect.
MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, June 19, at Morning Star Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in remembrance of Tony.
