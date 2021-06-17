Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Anthony Joseph Nigro
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Nigro, Anthony Joseph

September 29, 1930 - June 11, 2021

Anthony Joseph Nigro passed away at his home in Omaha, NE on June 11, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born on September 29, 1930 in Des Moines, IA to Peter and Angela Nigro. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Anna Marie. Tony is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his sons, Justin (Tracy) and Alex (Sarah); his six grandchildren, Payton, Taylor, Anna, Heidi, Jayden, and Joel; his brother, John; and sister, Mary. Tony served his country in the Air Force during the Korean war as a fire chief. Tony went on to work for the Army Corp of Engineers as an Architect.

MEMORIAL SERVICE 11am Saturday, June 19, at Morning Star Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in remembrance of Tony.

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Morning Star Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Davises
June 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for Tony and his loved ones
Deb and Pat Davis
Family
June 17, 2021
