Lea, Antoinette "Toni"
October 13, 1937 - March 31, 2022
Age 84. Toni was a longtime associate of JC Penney in Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Preceded in death by husband, Alexander "Derek" Lea; son, John Lea; two sisters; and one brother. Survived by daughter, Brenda Thompson (Pat); son, Ian Lea; daughter, Amanda Henderson; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; best friends, Sandy Hanson and Ron Godberson.
VISITATION: Tuesday, April 5, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, April 6, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Church, 200 East Sixth Street, Papillion. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Heart Association
/ www.heart.org
and the American Cancer Society
/ www.cancer.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.