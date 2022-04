Lea, Antoinette "Toni"October 13, 1937 - March 31, 2022Age 84. Toni was a longtime associate of JC Penney in Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Preceded in death by husband, Alexander "Derek" Lea; son, John Lea; two sisters; and one brother. Survived by daughter, Brenda Thompson (Pat); son, Ian Lea; daughter, Amanda Henderson; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; best friends, Sandy Hanson and Ron Godberson.VISITATION: Tuesday, April 5, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, April 6, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Church, 200 East Sixth Street, Papillion. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Heart Association www.heart.org and the American Cancer Society BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com