Antoinette "Toni" Lea
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 5 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel
Lea, Antoinette "Toni"

October 13, 1937 - March 31, 2022

Age 84. Toni was a longtime associate of JC Penney in Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion. Preceded in death by husband, Alexander "Derek" Lea; son, John Lea; two sisters; and one brother. Survived by daughter, Brenda Thompson (Pat); son, Ian Lea; daughter, Amanda Henderson; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; best friends, Sandy Hanson and Ron Godberson.

VISITATION: Tuesday, April 5, 5-7pm, with Vigil Service at 7pm, Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, April 6, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Church, 200 East Sixth Street, Papillion. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the American Heart Association / www.heart.org and the American Cancer Society / www.cancer.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Apr
5
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Apr
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Columbkille Church
200 East Sixth Street, Papillion, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
