Antoinette M. Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Scott, Antoinette M.

September 17, 1929 - March 6, 2021

Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Josephine Marchio; husband, Ernest Scott; brothers, Paul, Sam, and Louis Marchio; daughter, Pam James. Survived by her children, Lynn (Subby) Enzolera, Amy Scott and Nancy Heida; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, from 9-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Private Interment at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You will never loose the LOVE❣
Passing is just a word, for Toni's Spirit is ALIVEKeep her legacy
and LOVE alive in your lives...

Sincerely , Jody Gallup.
Jody Gallup
Friend
March 17, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time
Karen Nelson peterson
March 10, 2021
Lynn - I am so sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a great lady! Remember all the fun times we had growing up. Hugs and Prayers to you and your family.
Judy Brazda
March 9, 2021
