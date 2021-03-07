Scott, Antoinette M.



September 17, 1929 - March 6, 2021



Preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Josephine Marchio; husband, Ernest Scott; brothers, Paul, Sam, and Louis Marchio; daughter, Pam James. Survived by her children, Lynn (Subby) Enzolera, Amy Scott and Nancy Heida; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; nieces, nephews, and other family.



VISITATION: Wednesday, March 10, from 9-11am, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE at 11am, all at Bethany Funeral Home. Private Interment at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2021.