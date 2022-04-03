Bartlett, Antonio Thomas
April 9, 2010 - March 30, 2022
Antonio Thomas Bartlett was born on April 9, 2010 in Omaha. He passed away at home in the arms of his mother on March 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas E. Bartlett, II; and his sisters, Nevaeh and Mariah. Antonio is survived by his mother, Melanie Bartlett; grandmother, Leslee Bartlett; sister, Brooklynn; aunts, Tera, Emily, Michelle and Anne; uncles, Tommy, Jason, Mike and Craig; grandma, Deena Candler; great-grandmother, Berta Perkins; and many other aunts, uncles and precious cousins.
VISITATION: Thursday, April 7th, from 5-8 pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 8th, 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11027 Martha Street. Antonio will be Interred next to his Grandpa at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park in Omaha.
To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.